(Springfield, MO) -- The trial for a southwest Missouri man accused of beating two-year-old Kinzlea Kilgore to death has been delayed for a second time. The toddler died as she was being airlifted to a Springfield hospital on Mother’s Day in 2018. The first time the trial for Robert Davis was delayed was due to the coronavirus pandemic. This time, Davis’ attorney had asked for the delay so a blood transfer expert could be hired. Davis is already in prison for brutally beating his own eight-year-old child. Kinzlea Kilgore was his girlfriend’s daughter. Davis will face a charge of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death when his trial starts in April.
(Richland, MO) -- The Richland School District is down to two bus drivers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Facebook, the district is asking parents with children attending the school to find alternative transportation to get their kids to class. It is still running a bus to the Waynesville Career Center and the Great Circle-Discovery routes. The district is made up of 517 students and about 95 employees.
(Boonville, MO) -- Columbia Police and authorities in Cooper County continued their search Wednesday on the Lamine River near Boonville. They’re looking for the missing Columbia woman, Mengqui Ji, who disappeared in October 2019. One reporter says he saw at least 10 dump trucks taking debris from the river to a location where it will be sifted through later. Searchers were using boats on the river while the waters are low due to the recent drought.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The U-S Attorney General will travel to St. Louis today (Thursday) for a roundtable discussion of Operation Legend, a coordinated law enforcement initiative aimed at violent crime. Attorney General William Barr will be joined by U-S Attorney Jeff Jensen and St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden. Operation LeGend is named after a four-year-old Kansas City child, LeGend Taliferro, who was shot to death while sleeping in his home in June.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Secretary of State’s office reports Missouri has set a new record for the number of registered voters. Nearly four-point-three million Missourians have registered to vote in the November 3rd general election. That more than 64 thousand more than the previous high set in 2016. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the number could still go up as local election officials process applications submitted before the October 7th deadline.