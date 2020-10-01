(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri is getting 120-thousand rapid COVID-19 tests by the end of this week. Governor Mike Parson says nearly two million are expected by the end of the year. Getting the tests to schools and long term care centers will be at the top of the priority list. The nasal swab tests are not as uncomfortable as other versions and they give results in about 15 minutes.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor says he and the first lady will resume a normal schedule next week. They both tested positive for COVID last week. Governor Mike Parson says he continues to work from the Mansion in Jefferson City and still has no symptoms. He told reporters Wednesday, “Teresa is still at home at the family farm in Bolivar. She is doing very well and no longer having symptoms. So we’re very thankful for that.” Parson says he and Teresa are among the more than 100-thousand Missourians recovering from the coronavirus.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A federal judge is dismissing a lawsuit alleging a racist conspiracy filed by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. The judge blasted Gardner’s claims that she was a victim of a racist conspiracy aimed at forcing her from office. Gardner claimed in the suit that “entrenched interests” were intentionally impeding her efforts to reform racist practices that have led to a loss of trust in the criminal justice system. Gardner's lawyer released a statement that reads in part, “We will continue to fight on behalf of Ms. Gardner until the truth of this conspiracy is brought to light.”
(Maryland Heights, MO) -- A wrongful death lawsuit claims a Jefferson City man died after being hit in the head by a chair at a 2019 Dave Matthews Band concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. A suit filed by the wife of Jasen Smith claims he was searching for her souvenir T-shirt at the time of the incident. Employees of the Maryland Heights venue were breaking down chairs on the lawn when one thrown toward a pedestrian walkway hit Smith in the head. Smith fell back and hit his head on the concrete walkway. The suit claims employees were slow to provide medical care for Smith because they thought he was drunk. He died the next morning at the hospital of a brain injury.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Police in Kansas City are identifying a man fatally shot inside a business. Officers say 31-year-old Terrel Henderson was shot at a Dollar Tree store Tuesday night. Henderson later died at a hospital. Investigators say a disturbance between Henderson and another person took place before the shooting.