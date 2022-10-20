(Statewide) -- Home ownership is the bedrock of the American dream and a state lawmaker says he’s concerned Missouri’s tight housing market has prevented some people from reaching that dream. Representative Louis Riggs, of Hannibal, says he wants to come up with a strategic plan to boost housing options across Missouri. Riggs plans to hold town halls statewide soon to talk about how to move forward. In order to attract more people to Missouri and expand businesses, Riggs says they have to have somewhere to live. He wants to put an emphasis on rehabbing existing housing, instead of bulldozing them and building new ones. Riggs is still working on dates and places for the town halls.
(Statewide) -- The latest monthly report from State Auditor Nicole Galloway says Missouri has spent more than 7.3-billion of the 10.4-billion-dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding. A significant portion of spending is for services through the state's Medicaid program and other programs receiving federal matching funds. Other funding has been provided to local governments, schools, higher education, child care providers, long-term care centers and developmental disabilities providers. Funds have also been used for mental health services, virus response efforts, emergency rental assistance and other disaster relief purposes.
(Statewide) -- The Missouri Board of Education has approved nine recommendations designed to boost the K-12 teacher workforce. They include increasing the starting pay for teachers and the salary for experienced ones; boosting mental health resources for school staff; and tuition assistance for teachers. The state board and a statewide teacher recruitment commission will hit the road beginning next week to hold town halls and share the recommendations with the public, as well as explain the teacher workforce challenges going on. The first meetings will be Monday in Knob Noster and Tuesday in Jefferson City.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Three Missouri teens are accused of stealing mail from U.S. Post Office collection boxes and a fourth one allegedly tried to bribe three letter carriers into giving him a master key to unlock some collection boxes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says the St. Louis area men have been charged with federal crimes. An indictment alleges that one of the suspects had nearly 180 business and personal checks from a collection box. They could go to federal prison for five to 15 years and be ordered to pay 250-thousand-dollar fines.
(Washington, D.C.) -- Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver has introduced a bill to help prevent people from stealing homes. Cleaver, a Democrat from Kansas City, is going after deed fraud, when people forge a deed to steal possession of a person’s home. He is proposing to create a 10-million-dollar grant program to investigate and prosecute deed fraud. The bill would also boost jail sentences for deed fraud. Cleaver is the chairman of the U.S. House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development and Insurance.
(Washington, D.C.) U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is asking President Biden to declare a federal emergency following the impending closure of Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Mo. due to reports of radioactive contamination and to authorize immediate federal relief for all families affected by the crisis. The Hazelwood Board of Education has closed Jana Elementary School, and switched to virtual learning until the health risk is resolved. Senator Hawley is requesting that President Biden invoke measures for an emergency declaration to deliver relief to students and expedite cleanup. Senator Hawley said “The federal government bears ultimate responsibility for this situation, and it is your administration’s obligation to remedy it. The contamination at the school likely stems from federal activity in decades past.”
(St. Louis, MO) -- Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner service, which travels from Kansas City to St. Louis, is temporarily shifting from two trips a day to one daily round-trip. Amtrak says the service change will be from October 24 through November 16. The company cites a shortage of train equipment as the reason for the move. To view the schedule, Google Missouri River Runner.