(Jefferson City, MO) -- You will likely see the big yellow Missouri Department of Transportation trucks on the roads in all corners of the state today (Thursday). Mo-DOT (MOH-dot) is conducting a statewide winter weather drill before the snow arrives in a few weeks. A spokesperson says nearly 20 percent of Missouri’s snowplow operators have less than a year of experience, so the drill is necessary to be ready. More than 70 drivers have left every month over the last six months, meaning the state is several hundred employees below what it needs to cover more than one shift in a major storm. The drill starts this morning and should be completed by about 3:00 p-m.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- When he is sentenced in December, a man could get life in prison for raping a gas station clerk last year. Twenty-eight-year-old Jerez Collins entered a guilty plea Monday. Police say Collins raped a woman in the back storage room of a St. Joseph gas station in June 2020. He is being held without bond in the Buchanan County Jail.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- A southeast Missouri man will spend 10 years in federal prison for the illegal possession of a firearm. Forty-year-old Benjamin Wallace of East Prairie entered a guilty plea to the charge last July. A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper stopped Wallace for a traffic violation in February of last year. When that trooper noticed bulges in Wallace’s pants he asked if there were any other weapons in his vehicle. Wallace admitted he had a shotgun in the backseat. He had stolen the weapon.
(Columbia, MO) -- Missouri has about 37-thousand K-12 students who are advanced in academics. Dr. Beth Winton is the Chair of Missouri’s Advisory Council on the Education of Gifted and Talented Children. She says only about 40-percent of Missouri schools have a gifted program, leaving many gifted students unserved, predominantly in smaller districts. Winton says many gifted programs end in middle school or earlier. According to her, Missouri is not unique when it comes to not serving all of these students.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri is ranked high among the nation’s colleges for its online bachelor’s and master’s offerings. AcademicInfluence-dot-com ranks Mizzou fourth for its undergraduate program offerings. The website claims it is the most technologically advanced ranking system for higher education. The Columbia-based school was ranked 16th for its master’s program offerings. The University of Arizona in Tucson was at the top of the list for its bachelor’s online program. To be ranked the schools have to offer at least six online degrees in at least three fields of study.