(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Parson has called another special session – this time to focus on getting extra federal coronavirus funding made available to the state. The federal aid includes funding for school meals, grants for homelessness prevention and job training, child support payments, among others. Lawmakers are scheduled to begin the session November 5. Parson says the additional funding will be critical to the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state of Missouri has submitted its 111-page plan for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Federal authorities have been told health care workers will be vaccinated first when a vaccine is approved for use and becomes against in Missouri. High-risk results like the elderly and people with chronic conditions would be next in line, along with frontline workers. The plan was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials expect two doses of the vaccine to be necessary and no one will be denied the protection if they can’t afford to pay.
(Fulton, MO) -- The director of the Fulton Housing Authority has been arrested on burglary, trespassing, and felony stealing charges. Investigators say 43-year-old William Christopher Garrett was locking out his tenants without filing an eviction case. They say Garrett changed the locks of four tenants with their belongings still inside their apartments. Fulton Police began investigating following an August complaint. One victim was pregnant and near her due date, while a man was left without access to his medications. Garrett was fired last September.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Six Missouri food banks will share five million dollars in federal CARES Act funding. Governor Mike Parson made the announcement Wednesday. Those food banks serve the needs of more than one thousand food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, and other meal sites. Parson says the additional funding will help make sure Missouri’s vulnerable citizens have access to good nutrition during challenging times.
(Springfield, MO) -- State Attorney General Eric Schmitt will be in Springfield Thursday to announce the second round of federal grant funding for the state’s sexual assault kits tracking efforts. The state has roughly seven thousand untested rape kits. It has shipped around one thousand to a lab for testing. Schmitt’s office has been working to inventory the kits and get them tested.