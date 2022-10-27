(Near Kearney, MO) -- A bridge collapsed Wednesday in the Kansas City area – killing one person and injuring three others. Construction workers were on the structure pouring concrete when the collapse happened. The bridge, in Clay County, had been closed since 2016. The Clay County Highway Department said there were no safety concerns on the project before the collapse. Federal investigators from OSHA have been called to review the collapse. The bridge was set to open early next year.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The gun used in a deadly shooting spree Monday at a St. Louis high school was the same one the killer’s family had taken away from him. The gunman killed a student and teacher and injured seven others before law enforcement killed him. It’s unknown how the 19-year-old black man got back the AR-15-style rifle. St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack says relatives made every effort they reasonably could. Sack says the family had the shooter committed to a mental institution on some occasions. Relatives searched his mail and room on occasion.
(Springfield, MO) -- A Missouri man has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison without parole for robbing a bank within a month of being released from prison for another bank robbery. 58-year-old Charles Edgar King Junior of Springfield was released from prison with no further supervision at the time of a 2021 bank robbery in Springfield. He admitted to the crime. King was also convicted of robbing a bank in Rogersville in 2012 and served more than nine years in federal prison for that hold-up.
(Osage County, MO) -- Six dead deer were found dumped in mid Missouri and the state Department of Conservation wants to find the lawbreakers. They were found in Osage County. The department says the deer were killed with a firearm. No body parts were missing. The Conservation Department is asking for the public’s help to capture the poachers. Tips can be given by calling Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111.
(Kirkwood, MO) -- A St. Louis County jury has convicted a father and son of assaulting someone at a park in 2018 after an argument over the mobile Pokemon Go video game. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Angelo Matteuzzi smashed the victim’s face into a wall, causing injuries to the person’s face, a broken fingertip and a detached fingernail. 75-year-old Robert Matteuzzi held the victim underwater. A bystander recorded the assault on camera. The jury recommended the father be sentenced to three days in jail and a fine. It recommended that the son be fined.