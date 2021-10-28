(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he will file a lawsuit intended to halt a vaccine requirement for federal contracts and federally contracted employees. Schmitt calls the mandate a “blatant, frightening federal overreach.” The requirement is scheduled to begin December 8th. Republican lawmakers are pressuring President Joe Biden to drop or pause the mandate over fears it will compromise national security supply chains. The White House has said Republicans are prioritizing individual political prospects over the public health concerns.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The National Weather Service is confirming that 13 tornados hit Missouri on Sunday. N-W-S Meteorologist Melissa Byrd says they were in northwest, central, and southeast Missouri. The strongest tornados, EF-3s, were near Farmington, St. Mary, and Fredericktown in the southeast.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri will lift its suspension of fraternity activities Friday. Frat activities were suspended last week after a freshman was found unresponsive at the Phi Gamma Delta house. The student was hospitalized with suspected alcohol poisoning. Phi Gamma Delta later had its recognition withdrawn by the university due to hazing and alcohol violations found through a preliminary investigation.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation is shutting down seven state parks next weekend for managed deer hunts. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park, Cuivre River State Park, Knob Noster State Park, Mark Twain State Park, Pomme de Terre State Park, Joe State Park, and Watkins Woolen Mill State Park will be closed November 6th and 7th. Conservational officials say the hunts are needed to safely and effectively manage the deer population in some state parks.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A holiday lights show is coming to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The “Magic of Lights” drive-thru holiday light display will run daily from November 24th through Christmas Eve at the home of the Chiefs. More than one-million lights will light up across the mile-plus route with festive music to go along with them.