(St. Louis, MO) -- A defense attorney representing Mark and Patricia McCloskey has asked a judge to disqualify St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from prosecuting the case. Joel Schartz calls it a “political trial.” Schartz says Gardner used her case against the McCloskeys to raise money for her re-election campaign. The couple was photographed last June holding guns while they confronted a group of protesters. They are charged with felonies. Gardner’s attorney says she is just fighting back, pointing out that she was attacked politically by President Trump and Missouri Governor Parson.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The F-B-I says it will establish command posts in Kansas City and Jefferson City on Election Day. Special Agent C-J Sanders tells K-M-B-C Television he hasn’t seen any major problems to threaten election security so far. Sanders says there’s no reason not to have full confidence in the system. F-B-I agents are said to be working with the Department of Homeland Security, U-S Cyber Command, the U-S Postal Service, and the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office on preparation for the presidential election next Tuesday.
(Republic, MO) -- Online retail giant Amazon is reportedly building a 25-million dollar fulfillment center on 113 acres in a business park in Republic. The project was confirmed by a Sunshine Law request by the News-Leader in Springfield. Local government officials had signed a confidentiality agreement last June. The project is expected to create 500 new full-time jobs with an average starting salary of 15-dollars-an-hour.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Cole County Circuit judge has delayed the murder trial for a former Moberly Corrections Center officer until January. The jury trial for James Addie of rural Monroe County was supposed to start Monday. When fewer than 30 people showed up as potential jurors, the pool was too small to start the selection process. Addie is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Watson. Prosecutors say he killed the woman he was scheduled to marry two years ago. The trial for Addie was moved from Monroe County to Cole County on a change of venue. He and Watson were scheduled to get married April 29th, 2018, but Addie was still married to his wife of 22 years at the time.
(Imperial, MO) -- The sheriff in eastern Missouri's Jefferson County says a bank robbery suspect is in custody after a standoff that included gunfire. Jefferson County Sheriff's department spokesman Grant Bissell says the robbery happened Wednesday morning near Imperial. Bissell says the suspect is identified as a 27-year-old Florissant man, who was driving a vehicle with Illinois plates. Bissell says multiple gunshots were fired between the suspect and deputy, but no one was struck. Missouri state troopers and SWAT units assisted during the search.