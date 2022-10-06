(Columbia, MO) -- A Missouri man released from prison in August is now accused of throwing a woman to her death from a Columbia bridge. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect that led officers to arrest a 31-year-old Columbia man. He served prison time for stabbing a homeless man. The identity of the woman who died Tuesday evening in the bridge incident has not been released.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Legislature’s special session on tax cuts and tax credits is over. Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo of Independence says the only special session he would consider returning for this year is one to legalize sports betting. Senate Republican Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia has said legalizing sports wagering is a priority next year. Both Rowden and Rizzo have said Missouri lawmakers look like fools for not passing a sports betting bill. Four of Missouri’s neighboring states allow sports betting.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The leader of the Missouri Senate says he doubts the state has seen the last of him in politics. Due to term limits, Senate President Dave Schatz (shots), a Republican from eastern Missouri’s Sullivan, is serving his final year in the Senate. Schatz says he still thinks he has something of value to offer but he doesn’t know yet what that next opportunity will be. Schatz campaigned for the Republican nomination for U-S Senate this year but Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the nomination to move on in November’s general election. He also served two terms in the Missouri House of Representatives, and is eligible to serve two more terms there.
(UNDATED) -- Less than one week is left to register to vote in Missouri to participate in the November Eighth general election. You can register through October 12th by going to Go-Vote-Missouri-dot-com, at your local election authority, the Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicles Division, and most libraries. A variety of items are on the November ballot, including races for U-S Senate, U-S House, state House and Senate seats, state auditor, a ballot measure designed to legalize recreational marijuana, and a variety of local issues. Absentee voting is already underway.