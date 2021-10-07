(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley is questioning the federal role in providing security at local school board meetings. Board members have reported threats during meetings and outside the school over hotly contested topics like wearing face masks and teaching critical race theory. The Missouri Republican says people making threats should be prosecuted, but he questions how the F-B-I would be involved. Hawley says that’s the job for the local police. FOX-2 Television reports he accuses the U-S Department of Justice of using federal law enforcement to try to intimidate parents.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri state treasurer says a plan before Congress to track bank accounts is a “massive invasion of privacy.” The new law being considered would involve reporting money amounts of 600 dollars or more that go into and out of bank accounts. Scott Fitzpatrick says he won’t turn over Missouri banking information. U-S Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen says the proposal is aimed at making up revenue the I-R-S hasn’t received from tax collections. The proposal hasn’t passed through the House or Senate yet.
(Windyville, MO) -- Two southern Missouri men have been in jail since the middle of last month after photos of a missing woman were found on a cell phone. Kidnapping charges have been filed against 58-year-old James Phelps and 56-year-old Timothy Norton. Police were told in August that Cassidy Rainwater had been staying on Phelps’ property while she “got back on her feet.” The Springfield News-Leader is reporting that Phelps claims Rainwater left in the middle of the night and might be headed for Colorado. Photos of the woman nearly naked and apparently locked in a cage were found on the phone. She is still missing.
(Ozark, MO) -- A Branson school teacher faces allegations he took inappropriate photos of a nine-year-old girl. Thomas Schembri is charged with felony sexual exploitation of a child. Schembri had been tutoring the alleged victim. Detectives with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office say they executed a search warrant to collect evidence from the suspect’s cell phone. Schembri has been suspended and is being held in the Christian County Jail.