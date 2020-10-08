(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s governor tells reporters about 100 million dollars will be poured into the state’s education system as it deals with the pandemic. Governor Mike Parson announced a total of 133 million which will be released – 95 million from the federal CARES Act and 40 million in general revenue. In addition to education, the money will be used to support areas like assisted living, childcare service providers, independent living centers, infrastructure, and serving the military community. Parson says he still wants lawmakers to return to the Capitol for a special session on the budget, but he didn’t set a date for that. He also said a multi-agency team is finalizing a distribution plan for a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Construction has been restarted on a controversial new 20-million-dollar Clay County annex building. A Kansas City building inspector had issued a stop-work order claiming the county hadn’t obtained the necessary city permits. A county spokesperson then said its legal counsel advised the work could proceed. An attorney representing Clay County sent the inspector a letter last month threatening legal action if it didn’t let the work resume.
(Columbia, MO) -- The Criminal Investigation Division with the Columbia Police Department will be going through the debris of a levee that is being torn down. The investigators are looking for any evidence of the remains of Mangqi Li. She went missing a year ago and her husband, Joseph Elledge, is the key suspect in her disappearance. He has been indicted for first-degree murder by a Boone County grand jury. Police officials say water levels on the Lamine River are low right now and that river has been monitored ever since the first search was called off. They’re hoping low water levels will bring some evidence to the surface.
(Sedalia, MO) -- Four months after shooting Hannah Fizer to death, a Pettis County Sheriff’s deputy is back on duty. He returned to work last week after an internal investigation determined he hadn’t violated any department policies. Fizer was killed during a traffic stop in June. A special prosecutor decided no criminal charges would be filed. The deputy’s name has never been officially released. He told those looking into the case Fizer said she had a gun and threatened to shoot him. Her family and friends doubt the deputy’s story and no gun was ever found in the woman’s car.
(Kirksville, MO) -- A 37-year-old registered sex offender in Kirksville has been arrested once again. Jesse Rongey is accused of enticement of a child. The Kirksville Regional Computer Crimes Unit received a tip last month that Rongey was using social media to contact underage girls for sex. The unit confirmed that he hadn’t registered the social media accounts – which is a violation of the sex offender registry. An undercover officer set up a social media profile of a 12-year-old girl and investigators say Rongey contacted her several times over the last week. When he went to meet her, he was confronted and he tried to run away but was taken into custody Tuesday.