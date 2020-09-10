(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley says he has NO interest in a U-S Supreme Court appointment. The Missouri Republican was responding to President Trump's public comments Wednesday naming Senator Hawley to his list of potential nominees. Hawley tweeted Wednesday afternoon, saying he "appreciates the President's confidence in me as a potential Supreme Court nominee." Hawley says he told the President that Missourians elected him to fight for them in the U-S Senate. Hawley says he looks forward to confirming constitutional conservatives.
(Raytown, MO) -- Second-degree murder charges have been filed against a teenager from Lee’s Summit. Investigators think 17-year-old Xzaveion King was involved in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Raytown last month. King reportedly told police he and a friend met Lucas Jester to buy some marijuana. While inspecting the drugs, King says his friend shot Jester. King is the second teenager charged in the case. Aaron Michael Hayes was arrested last month. A witness told police Hayes had said Jester died in a “drug deal gone bad.”
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- Authorities in southeast Missouri say an accused boat thief was caught Sunday after a chase on the Mississippi River. Forty-four-year-old Richard A. Futrell of Cape Girardeau is charged with felony stealing. The boat owner and a witness told police they saw a man traveling north on the river in the stolen watercraft at 6:45 a-m Sunday near the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. They got help from two more boaters when they chased the stolen boat, then forced it to stop and confronted Futrell. Police say Futrell admitted taking the boat, claiming another man told him to drive it to Memphis. He says he tried to get away because he didn’t know who was chasing him.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A small crowd will be in Arrowhead Stadium tonight (Thursday) when the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs kick off the 2020 N-F-L season. It will be a rematch with the Houston Texans, the team quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat in the divisional round of the playoffs after they had trailed 24-0. The coronavirus pandemic will force the Chiefs to limit tonight’s crowd to about 17 thousand fans. Mahomes counterpart, Deshaun Watson, just signed a four-year, 160-million-dollar contract extension, the second-largest in league history behind Mahomes.
(Washington, DC) -- A senate bill raising the pay for police officers is named after retired St. Louis police Captain David Dorn. The 15-billion-dollar package would be funded through the U-S Department of Justice to help local law enforcement agencies increase their personnel. Dorn was shot to death during rioting last June following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. U-S Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri is the sponsor of the David Dorn Back the Blue Act. Cities that defund their police departments wouldn’t be eligible for the federal money.