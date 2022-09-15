(Jefferson City, MO) -- Day one is in the books on the Missouri Legislature’s special session and competing tax cut plans are being offered by some Republicans. State Senator Lincoln Hough has filed a bill that would give 325-dollar tax rebates to some single Missourians and 650-dollar rebates for some couples filing jointly. The plan is similar to one Governor Mike Parson vetoed earlier this year and which prompted him to call the Legislature back for the special session. Senators Mike Moon and Denny Hoskins have filed bills to eliminate or reduce the corporate tax, while House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith is considering other options -- like a phased-in plan to cut the income tax even further than the governor’s proposal. Lawmakers get back to work today (Thursday).
(Ashland, MO) -- Authorities in central Missouri’s Boone County are investigating the electrocution death of a Hallsville man. Twenty-two-year-old Andrew Moss was found dead Tuesday on a rural road paralleling the Missouri River. Sheriff’s deputies say Moss was in a vehicle that collided with a utility pole and made accidental contact with a downed powerline when he got out.
(UNDATED) -- Amtrak is canceling all long-distance trains beginning today (THURSDAY), to avoid disruptions before an impending rail worker strike later this week. The strike could begin as early as tonight, and Amtrak says they’re taking no chances of leaving people stranded. The Missouri River Runner, and the Southwest Chief train to Chicago are affected. Amtrak says it will contact people via email to offer refunds or rescheduling. Amtrak is not a part of the contract talks -- but freight companies who own the tracks in Missouri are involved: Union Pacific, B-N-S-F, and Norfolk Southern. The rail worker contract deadline is Friday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- As the investigation into the deadly Amtrak crash in Chariton County continues, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is honoring one of its own. Sergeant Timmy Shoop of Troop B is the department’s Sworn Team Member of the Month for September 2022. On June 27th, an Amtrak train crashed into a dump truck in Mendon, derailing the train with almost 300 passengers and crew on board. Some were trapped inside the toppled train cars. The highway patrol says Shoop got to the scene quickly and worked to safely evacuate and calm the passengers and crew, including people who were injured and trapped. The driver of the truck and three Amtrak passengers were killed in the crash.
(Kansas City, MO) – The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action as they face the Los Angeles Chargers tonight (Thursday) at Arrow Stadium. It’s the Chief’s home opener and their first Thursday night game of the season. Those wanting to watch the game can only do so through Amazon Prime’s streaming service.