(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson’s legislative vetoes will stand after a power struggle Wednesday between some Missouri Senate Republicans and members of the Conservative Caucus. During the annual veto session, Senate Republicans bickered for hours over a procedural matter. Ash Grove Senator Mike Moon tried to make the unusual move of bringing up a bill sponsored by another senator concerning a sales tax refund. Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden shot down the effort saying taking control of another senator’s bill is a problem. Rowden accused some conservatives running for higher office of breaking Missouri Senate tradition to play politics.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Two weeks into his new job as director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Don Kauerauf spends some time talking masks and mandates with lawmakers. Kauerauf started the big job on September 1st. He tells those lawmakers his goal is prevention and getting Missourians to trust public health officials again. Kauerauf says he’s concerned about the lack of health screens after people have been putting them off during the pandemic. He appeared before members of the Missouri House Health and Mental Health Committee earlier this week in Jefferson City.
(Independence, MO) -- Independence police report the officer critically wounded during an incident Wednesday had only been on the job for two months. Police were called to a home just before noon and they were met by an armed man who opened fire. Police have identified the wounded officer as 22-year-old Blaize Madrid-Evans. When Madrid-Evans was hit a second officer shot the suspect to death. That person hasn’t been identified. A police spokesman says an anonymous tip led officers to the address. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S State Department is reporting that Missouri is expected to receive 12 hundred Afghanistan evacuees from the first group arriving in the country. Thirty-seven thousand evacuees are going to be resettled around the country. They fled from their homes in Afghanistan when the U-S decided to withdraw its troops last month while ending the long war. The Biden administration has reportedly asked Congress for funding to pay for the resettlement of 65 thousand Afghans by the end of September and 95 thousand by this month next year.
(Quincy, IL) -- A December trial date has been set for an Illinois woman facing charges in a fatal accident that left three Kirksville children dead. Natasha McBride faces four counts of first-degree murder. McBride appeared in an Adams County courtroom in Quincy Wednesday morning. She’s being held on a bond of five million dollars. McBridge is charged in the August 2020 traffic crash that took the lives of six-year-old Dakota, four-year-old Archer, and one-year-old Ransom Corrick. The children’s grandmother – 54-year-old Jennifer Hendricks – also died in the accident.