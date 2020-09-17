(Kansas City, MO) -- The meeting of a Kansas City Council committee Wednesday had to be called off when three members failed to show up. They want Councilwoman Teresa Loar removed as chair of the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Operations Committee. Without members Eric Bunch, Melissa Robinson, and Kevin O’Neill present, no business could be conducted. They accuse Loar of making racist remarks toward a colleague when she called Robinson an “angry Black woman” during a dispute. The group says the mayor made a verbal commitment to remove Loar but he hasn’t done that yet. The mayor’s office denies that a commitment was made.
(Farmington, MO) -- State prisons in Farmington and Vandalia are battling major COVID-19 outbreaks. Missouri Department of Corrections data shows that the Farmington prison has 256 active cases among its inmates and workers. In Vandalia, 182 cases have been found among staff and prisoners. Prison facilities in Boonville and Bonne Terre are also dealing with outbreaks. Some of the state’s 22 prisons are not allowing visitors and others are with certain restrictions, depending on the level of virus cases found within them.
(Columbia, MO) -- The Mizzou Arena in Columbia will serve as one of the largest polling places in the state this November. Some local election authorities are trying to find spaces big enough to allow voters to distance themselves from others during the pandemic. Social distancing and face coverings are required on University property and will be expected on Election Day at Mizzou Arena.
(Center, MO) -- A new state audit says the former city clerk in Center took more than 300,000 dollars in taxpayer funds between 2015 and 2019. The audit found that Tracey Ray used the money for things like concert tickets and vacations to Branson, Colorado, and Las Vegas, credit cards, and health insurance. After city officials questioned her last July, she exchanged gunfire with the Ralls County Sheriff and a deputy, wounding them before being shot. She was fired the next day. Her husband, David, resigned as the city’s police chief later that month, and later filed for divorce.
(Columbia, MO) -- The first game as head coach of the Missouri Tigers just got tougher for Elijah Drinkwitz. He said Wednesday 12 players will miss the season opener against the powerful Alabama Crimson Tide due to COVID-19 protocols. Not all of the players test positive, but the Southeastern Conference mandates a 14-day quarantine for those who have been in “prolonged close contact” with someone who does test positive. Drinkwitz says his team will just have to make-do when it takes on Alabama at home September 26th.