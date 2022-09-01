(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers WON’T be back at the State Capitol next week. House and Senate leaders announced Wednesday that they’re pushing back the start of the special legislative session by one week and will be held the same week as the annual veto session. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden cited a “productive discussion” on the special session’s two topics as the reason for the postponed start. Governor Mike Parson is asking the legislature to lower Missouri’s state income tax rate from five-point-three to four-point-eight percent, and to approve a six-year extension for agricultural tax credits.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Whiteman Air Force base commander says the Missouri military installation had the highest suicide rate of any U-S military base in 2018. Lieutenant Colonel Stuart “Scar” Sullivan, a retiring Whiteman Air Force Base B-2 stealth bomber pilot, spoke to a Missouri House committee Wednesday. He’s partnered with a Springfield-based organization, called “The Warriors Journey”, to save at least three lives under his command. Sullivan told the committee that combat veterans carry “a lot of invisible wounds that people just don’t see.” The committee is searching for ways to help Missouri’s veterans with their mental health wounds and battling thoughts of suicide.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A St. Joseph man is now convicted after illegally having a firearm and fighting with police. Thirty-year-old Earl B. Penn was a felon when he was caught with a Taurus nine-millimeter pistol in 2020. A St. Joseph Police detective contacted Penn, who had an outstanding warrant for violations of his federal supervised release. Penn resisted arrest, headbutting the officer in the face and managed to steal the officer’s pepper spray. Penn will be sentenced as an armed career criminal and is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years up to life in federal prison without parole.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- Southeast Missouri State University’s Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau has some new solar-powered features. Ameren Missouri has installed 35-hundred working solar panels above two of the center’s parking lots. Ameren’s renewables program supervisor Annemarie Nauert says the solar canopies offer protection from the elements, and the light that’s generated will add safety during the night. No parking spots were lost due the project, and the panels now provide shade and weather protection for the cars parked underneath them. It’s Ameren Missouri’s sixth solar facility in operation, with many more on the horizon.