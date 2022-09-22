(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has passed the agriculture bill sent over by the Senate. But there were Republicans and Democrats alike who did not like the bill’s contents and how it was fast-tracked. Democrat Peter Merideth of St. Louis says it changes the definition of what qualifies as a “family farm” and increases the size of a legally-defined family farm – and makes him question whether companies or even elected officials are trying to pass themselves off as “family farmers.” The final vote was 94 to 31, with eleven voting present and 19 absent. The governor promised Wednesday that he would sign the bill.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A bill filed by Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade aims to repeal the state's ban on abortions. The Springfield Democrat says in a statement, "Preventing the state from imposing forced pregnancies on unwilling Missourians is a top priority; pushing through a fiscally irresponsible tax cut for the wealthy when nearly every area of state government is underfunded is not." Quade says Missouri's anti-abortion law spawned fears it also criminalizes prescribing or using birth control.
(Bentonville, AR) -- Walmart says it is investing 240 million dollars to remodel 41 stores across Missouri this year. The Arkansas-based retail giant says the renovations are geared to bring an updated experience and expanded shopping options for customers. Walmart reports all remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery and under two-hour Express Delivery.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to share the roads during fall harvest season. Farmers are harvesting crops and that means more tractors and machinery on the roads, especially in rural areas. There were 203 traffic crashes last year involving farm equipment that resulted in 60 injuries and seven deaths. State troopers are urging everyone to be alert and slow down.