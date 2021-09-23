(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Council is expected to vote Thursday on a proposal that would extend the city’s existing indoor mask requirement. Kansas City Public Radio reports a city council committee unanimously voted in favor Wednesday of extending the order. The city’s health department reported that coronavirus cases have declined since the city reissued its mask mandate, but residents are not out of the woods yet. However, interim health department director Frank Thompson says the decline is only in those over the age of 18, while case numbers in school-age children have increased significantly in Kansas City.
(Chesterfield, MO) -- Students at Parkway Central High School in Chesterfield say this has happened before and the district hasn’t done anything to stop it. A student at that St. Louis County high school says he found racist graffiti in several restrooms. The student’s name hasn’t been released. Just two years ago a video posted online showed one student making threatening comments to African-Americans and another chanting, “slavery, slavery, slavery.” Four years ago a racist message was written inside a restroom at the same school. A group calling itself Students for Progressive Change says racist incidents continue to happen with little or no punishment for the perpetrators.
(Lockwood, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 20 students who were in a school bus when it rolled on its side Tuesday morning avoided serious injuries. One student was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury. A patrol spokesperson says the bus from the Greenfield School District went off the right side of U-S Highway 160 just before noon, then overcorrected, crossed to the other side of the road, and overturned. No other vehicles were involved. The students were picked up by a second school bus and taken to their destination.
(Liberty, MO) -- A teacher at Kearney High School has been charged with sexual misconduct for allegedly exposing himself to two female students. The school district reports 30-year-old Bryant J. Hummel has been placed on administrative leave and isn’t allowed to go onto school property. Witnesses say Hummel was helping students catch up on their homework after school in March when he exposed his private area to the victims. When it allegedly happened a second time, the girls say they left the room. Hummel is accused of exposing himself again on a FaceTime communication – and asking them to do the same, but they refused. The students say he threatened them if they reported what had happened.
>>Missouri State Fair Wants To Get Bigger
(Sedalia, MO) -- Officials with the Missouri State Fair are considering the idea of expanding the fairgrounds’ footprint by 200 acres. A 400-acre parcel of land would be split with State Fair Community College in Sedalia. The college, the state of Missouri, Pettis County, the city of Sedalia and the fair would combine efforts to buy the land. Expanding could mean getting better national acts to the annual fair and possibly holding bigger national rallies and events. Time may be limited. At least one report indicates some developers will buy the land if the fairgrounds and its partners pass on the deal.