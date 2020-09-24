(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson is quarantining at the Missouri Governor's Mansion because he and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19. Parson spoke online Wednesday afternoon and said he feels fine and has no symptoms and right now they're taking all precautions moving forward. Parson says his concern is the first lady's health and asked for prayers for Teresa. She was experiencing mild symptoms. Parson has postponed his Friday debate with State Auditor Nicole Galloway in the governor's race. He called on Missourians to "do the best you can to protect yourselves by keeping social distance and wearing a mask. State Health Director Randall Williams says work is underway to track down people who have been in close contact with the Parsons.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a record 83 COVID-related deaths Wednesday. State health officials blame the daily fatality record on a delay in death certificate data. D-H-S-S spokeswoman Lisa Cox says most of the deaths actually occurred over the past two months. The delay also led to 57 deaths reported Tuesday. A total of one-thousand-947 people have died of coronavirus complications in Missouri since the pandemic began. Nearly 16-hundred new COVID cases were confirmed Wednesday.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Protests are continuing in the Kansas City area over the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville Kentucky. Dozens of people demonstrated Wednesday outside Kansas City Police headquarters after a grand jury decided to charge only one of the three police officers involved in Taylor's death with three counts of wanton endangerment. The group later returned to K-C-P-D headquarters to provide support for a protester who was arrested. There were also protests in St. Louis and Florissant. Taylor was shot and killed during a drug raid in Louisville this past March.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Two children's hospitals in St. Louis are treating a record number of young shooting victims this year. The Post Dispatch reports 105 patients ranging from infants to 20-years old have been treated at the St. Louis Children's Hospital's trauma center in 2020, the highest number the hospital has ever recorded. S-S-M Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital has treated 75 children and young adults for gunshot wounds this year, also the highest on record at the hospital. The elevated numbers come as St. Louis has experienced a rise in violence during the pandemic.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) wants to create a new program designed to shape high school students into future teachers. It is requesting 200-thousand dollars in its state budget to launch the “Grow Your Own” program. Chief Budget Officer Jennifer Jordan says the funding would award about 40 school districts with startup grants. Jordan says the money would go to school districts "with high-minority, high-poverty and rural schools to build Grow Your Own programs to ensure future leaders in hard-to-staff content areas and geographical locations." Missouri is experiencing a teacher shortage and officials hope to recruit new ones.
(Springfield, MO) -- The 2020 Ozarks Pridefest is canceled next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the community's safety and well being is always paramount when creating such an event. They add that an in-person event like Ozarks Pridefest would pose significant risks to the health of the L-G-B-T-Q-plus community and beyond. Plans are in the works for the next Ozarks Pridefest in October 2021.