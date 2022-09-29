(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House is set to vote today (Thursday) on an amended Senate tax cut package. The legislation would gradually cut the income tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to four-point-eight percent -- if Missouri makes enough money. Democratic House Member Peter Merideth of St. Louis says cutting taxes could put at risk state services to Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, of Carthage, fired back, saying “we are doing more for low-income people than we ever have in the history of the world. The plan would also get rid of the lowest tax bracket for those who earn less than 14-thousand dollars annually, which means they would not owe income taxes.
(Washington, DC) -- A statute of Missouri’s own Harry Truman will be placed today (Thursday) in the U-S Capitol Rotunda. Truman will become the tenth presidential statue installed in the Rotunda. The Truman Library Institute -- founded by President Truman -- spearheaded the campaign to fund, create, and install the new Truman statue for the State of Missouri. U-S Senator Roy Blunt will deliver remarks at today’s congressional dedication ceremony on the statue.
(Gainesville, FL) -- A specialty crew within Missouri’s elite search and rescue team is headed to Florida to help Hurricane Ian victims. The Disaster Situational Awareness and Reconnaissance Team includes drone pilots and a geographic information systems specialist. Two other Missouri Task Force One members have also been dispatched to Florida. The team is expected to be there for no more than ten days.
(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield-based Convoy of Hope is sending hurricane relief to Florida. The nonprofit provides humanitarian aid around the world. The National Hurricane Center has warned of “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula,” with millions under evacuation orders. Convoy of Hope teams are also helping in Puerto Rico with Hurricane Fiona.