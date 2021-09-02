(Washington, DC) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that disaster assistance has been made available to Missouri. The funding can be used to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas hit by severe storms, high winds, tornadoes and flooding between June 24th and July 1st. A total of 21 counties are in the area included. FEMA (FEE muh) says federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures in the whole state. FEMA announced the funds are available as of Wednesday.
(Lemay, MO) -- Officials at the Hancock Place School District say a janitor found a loaded handgun in a restroom Monday. Superintendent Kevin Carl says students were sharing information with them as they investigated who might have left the weapon in a girl’s restroom. They say the 15-year-old suspect was apprehended quickly. No names have been released. Carl says the entire incident, start to finish, lasted just about 30-to-40 minutes. There has been no speculation about the motive for the student to bring the handgun to the high school in Lemay.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The budget manager for the Kansas City Police Department says a proposed funding cut of 42 million dollars could mean up to a thousand layoffs. Kristine Rieter says not all of those layoffs would be officers and they could start as soon as December or January. City finance director Tammy Queen says she feels obligated to continue to fund the police – even if the money runs out. Queen points to Metro, Central, and a part of East patrol. A hearing on a lawsuit challenging the shift of that money was held Wednesday. Both sides are taking another week to make additional points to the judge who will be decided.
(Memphis, MO) -- A northeast Missouri woman who admitted setting her mobile home on fire last year has been sentenced to one year in the Scotland County Jail. Twenty-seven-year-old Kim Forquer had pleaded guilty to charges of endangering the welfare of a child and arson. Forquer had called 9-1-1 last October to say she and a baby were trapped inside. Police say she eventually admitted that she had used a lighter to set a shirt on fire, then threw it onto a pile of clothes.
(Undated) -- A new report finds Missouri is ranked fifth among the states for the number of unintentional child shootings. The Everytown for Gun Safety report issued this week finds Missouri has an injury and death rate of two-point-three per million. The only states with higher rates are Louisiana, Alaska, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Researchers say as more children stayed home during the coronavirus pandemic, the numbers started to go higher. The number of unintentional shooting deaths by children was 31 percent higher between March and December of last year than it had been in the same period of 2019.