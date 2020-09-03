(Jefferson City, MO). -- After 16 hours of work into the overnight hours, the Missouri Senate has passed five special session bills about crime. Members spent most of the time on a bill with a component that would let the Missouri Attorney General get involved in some St. Louis murder cases. The bill is expected to face considerable resistance in the House. The bills passed would toughen the penalty for giving a firearm to someone under 18 and penalize adults who knowingly cause a minor to commit a crime with a weapon. The Senate also voted in favor of creating a fund to protect witnesses in criminal investigations and lifting a requirement for St. Louis first responders to live within the city.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S-D-A has approved Missouri’s industrial hemp program with no changes to the existing state guidelines. The plan approved Wednesday sets the regulatory framework through the 2021 growing season. A release from the federal agency indicates there were 197 registered producers in the first year of industrial hemp growing in Missouri. Nearly 37 hundred acres were planted.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Jefferson City man already in prison has been indicted on 13 counts of rape, sodomy, kidnapping, assault, and armed criminal action. A grand jury determined Francis H. Kempker committed the violent crimes in 2016 against four different victims. The Cole County prosecuting attorney's office believes there are more victims that haven’t come forward. Kempker is currently being held at the Moberly Correctional Center on a drug conviction from 2017.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state has launched today a new statewide apprenticeship matching service: Missouri Apprentice Connect. The site, in partnership with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, helps businesses with registered apprenticeship programs find aspiring apprentices. In a press release, Governor Parson says about 94 percent of workers retain employment after completing an apprenticeship program. In 2019, Missouri ranked second in the nation for new apprenticeships. The free service can be found by going to MoApprenticeConnect.com
(Undated). -- A Missouri Marine veteran is the first-ever Tough As Nails champion. Kelly Murphy of Warrensburg captured the title during Wednesday night’s season finale on the C-B-S show. The show is a test of determination, team-building skills, and mental toughness in blue-collar challenges. Murphy’s win includes a 200-thousand-dollar cash prize and a new pickup.