(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has heard arguments in a case over putting a new abortion law on a statewide ballot. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is accused of violating the state Constitution to stop a ballot initiative last year. The law in question would ban most abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy. Missouri law says signatures can be collected to bring on a public vote before a law can go into effect. Ashcroft is being challenged because he gave opponents of the new abortion law only two weeks to collect 100 thousand signatures.
(Stockton, MO) -- Five employees of a Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri are being charged with abusing students there. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office had recommended the prosecution of 22 people who worked at Agape Boarding School in Stockton. The Cedar County prosecutor charged with five workers with 13 felony assault counts. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked the governor to take his office off the case last week. Three dozen victims had been identified among the students at the school.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- The leader of the Missouri Gaming Commission isn’t expecting many changes in the state’s casinos in the coming year. The COVID-19 pandemic shut them down from mid-March to the end of May in 2020, costing the state about a million dollars a day in revenue. Commission chair Mike Leara says the industry has bounced back this year. Some interests are calling for a 14th Missouri casino to be built at the Lake of the Ozarks. For now, state law only allows the licensing of 13 casinos in Missouri.
(Chaffee, MO) -- Authorities in Scott County blame the deaths of a 37-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman on smoke inhalation. Investigators say John Groves of Charleston and Christy Wilson of Sikeston were killed when their camper caught fire last week in a rural area near Chaffee. The Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Missouri State Fire Marshal worked with local authorities on the investigation. No signs of foul play were found. Autopsies determined the official cause of death for both victims.
(Savannah, MO) -- Deputies checking on a report of an unresponsive child locked in a hot car quickly found themselves involved in a pursuit. By the time Andrew County deputies arrived at the location, the vehicle had already left. When it was spotted on Highway 71, the driver refused to stop and took off at a high rate of speed. Deputies say the fleeing vehicle appeared to develop engine trouble and stopped, but the driver got out and ran across Interstate 29 before he was taken into custody. Two people have been charged but their names haven’t been released. The driver, a woman passenger, and two children were checked out by paramedics.