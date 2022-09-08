(Lake Ozark, MO) -- A Jefferson City man is dead after a personal watercraft crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the Jet Ski driven by 62-year-old Russel Rauba of Jefferson City struck a wave -- causing it to become airborne. Troopers say Rauba lost consciousness after landing on the Jet Ski and slid into the water. He taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he later died.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Republican leaders say party infighting isn’t why this month’s special session is delayed. Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol next week to try to pass a tax cut plan backed by the governor. Business was brought to a screeching halt multiple times during the regular season earlier this year. Senate Republican Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia says there is no reason to worry about more disagreements. The special session was originally set to start this week but it was put off until next week.
(Undated) -- The FBI is warning schools nationwide that criminals are targeting the education sector with ransomware attacks. These attacks use technology to encrypt data and the victim’s computer system is locked until a ransom is paid. Federal law enforcement says a criminal group known as Vice Society has been focusing on schools. Over the Labor Day weekend, the Los Angeles School District experienced a ransomware attack. No attacks have been reported in Missouri school districts yet.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Two Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers have been awarded medals today for rescuing 27 people during flash flooding last year in northwest Missouri. Sergeant Kurt Schmutzler (smutz-ler) and Corporal Bradley Maudlin (mawd-lin) have been awarded the Medal of Valor - the state's highest public safety award for showing extraordinary acts of courage. They rescued the victims in June 2021 in DeKalb (da-CAB) and Andrew Counties.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- It appears a recreational marijuana bill will not be part of the Missouri Legislature's special session next week. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports a spokesperson for Governor Parson says he will not expand the scope of the special session beyond income tax cuts and ag tax credits. Some lawmakers oppose the November ballot question asking Missouri voters whether to approve recreational marijuana for adults ages 21 and older.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A man from St. Louis will serve 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to living under an assumed name that he used to enlist in the Army 37 years ago. Sixty-year-old DeLeo Barner spent about a week in jail and will also be on supervised release for three years. Barner served in the U-S Army in Germany under his own name but was honorably discharged with no opportunity to re-enlist. Court record show he enlisted in April of 1985 using the name of a fellow St. Louis resident "J-S." Prosecutors say Barner stayed in Germany and used the victim's name while working 33 years for security firms and had six kids. He got caught in 2018 when the victim applied for health insurance and was told he must go through the V-A but had never served in the military. Barner admitted to using the name "J-S" to get five U-S passports and V-A benefits and surrendered last August in Berlin.