(Pleasant Hill, MO) -- To mask or not to mask is a question that many local leaders have had to decide, including Tuesday night in western Missouri where that question fueled a rowdy response from some parents. Fights broke out and one person was handcuffed after a school board meeting in Pleasant Hill. K-M-B-C-T-V in Kansas City reports the board voted unanimously to require students and staff to wear masks in school. Several police officers had to get involved. K-M-B-C reports more than seven percent of the district’s population is quarantined for COVID-19. There have been more positive cases in the first nine days of school than halfway through last school year.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Several large employers with locations in downtown St. Louis are reportedly considering a move of their offices to get away from nighttime violence. Windows have reportedly been shot out at the Laclede Gas Building, One U-S Bank Plaza, One Metropolitan Square, and Peabody Plaza. Alderman Jack Coatar’s ward covers part of the downtown area. He says he has spoken to a number of large employers in that part of town who are going to seriously consider not renewing leases. Businesses and people who live there have been complaining for decades, but the problem has never been eliminated.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt says he expects a smaller infrastructure bill to pass Congress – even as a bigger one is getting bogged down. The Missouri Republican says it looks like the three-and-a-half trillion-dollar bill backed by Democrats could be in trouble. Blunt says Americans are less enthusiastic for what Democrats call human infrastructure – programs like free pre-school and community college, expanded Medicare, and other social programs. Democrats have to have everyone on board to pass it in the Senate since no Republican has indicated they will vote for it. Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia has called on his party to trim the price of the bill considerably.
>>Motorcyclist Fleeing Traffic Stop Dies In Accident
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police say a motorcycle rider fleeing a traffic stop died when he slammed into a pickup not far away. Officers tried to stop the dirt bike-like motorcycle for a traffic violation Wednesday afternoon. The rider sped off. Although officers turned off their emergency lights, they quickly found that the motorcycle had hit a pickup at an intersection when the rider failed to stop at a stop sign. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, but doctors weren’t able to save his life. His name hasn’t been released.
(Neosho, MO) -- A teacher at Neosho Junior High School resigned this week after he was asked to remove a pride flag from his classroom. John Wallis had only been on the job for less than three weeks. Wallis says he asked school administrators if he could display the flag and a sign reading, “in this classroom all are welcome.” He says the district advised against it, but he did it anyway. When parents complained, Wallis was told to sign a letter saying he would take down the flag and the sign – or face termination. He turned in his resignation the next day. The district says he was hired on August 13th and resigned September 1st.