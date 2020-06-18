(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson has asked the president to approve a major disaster declaration for 19 counties in the Ozarks. Parson wants federal assistance to help with recovery from severe storms that hit the area in early May. Assessment teams have documents damage to electric power systems and other public infrastructure. The governor says the counties were already dealing with COVID-19 – and that’s why he is confident the federal assistance will be approved. State and local officials are estimating more than nine-point-three million dollars in damages would be eligible for federal help.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Several Kansas City groups are working together to call for the resignation of Police Chief Rick Smith. Damon Daniel, president of the AdHoc Group Against Crime, says it was unnecessary for Kansas City police officers under Smith’s leadership to appear at protests at the Country Club Plaza in heavy riot gear and to use tear gas and pepper spray on rioters. Daniel says the police department doesn’t have the right leadership in place. He says he has witnessed intimidation and the use of force on people who were exercising their constitutional rights.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley is proposing to ban lawsuit protections for big tech companies unless they update their terms of service to promise to operate in good faith. Under his bill, they would face a five-thousand-dollar fine if they violate that pledge. In a press release, the Missouri Republican says for too long, companies like Twitter, Google and Facebook have used their power to silence political speech from conservatives without any remedies for users. He says the courts have rewritten a law to give these companies outlandish power over speech without accountability.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers will hear details about tax credits later this month. The House Budget Committee has scheduled a June 30 hearing at the Statehouse in Jefferson City, which is the committee's annual tax credit review hearing. Supporters of tax credits say they help create jobs. Opponents say they reduce funding for other parts of the budget and often go to developers.
(Atlanta, GA) -- Former University of Missouri coach Gary Pinkel has been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame. Pinkel’s name was on the ballot announced Tuesday. Pinkel is the all-time winningest coach for the Tigers and for the University of Toledo Rockets. Eleven of his teams qualified for bowl games. The announcement of the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be made early next year.