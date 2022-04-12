(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Senate President Dave Schatz says lawmakers are still trying to find a compromise on a Congressional redistricting plan. The delay all session has centered around a group of hardline Senate Republicans who think the districts should be made up of seven G-O-P strongholds and one likely Democratic seat. Most Republicans say that is not a fair representation of the state’s political makeup and they support six Republican-leaning districts and two Democratic ones. Schatz, a Republican from eastern Missouri’s Sullivan, says they continue to work on a solution. Congressional districts are reconfigured every ten years to reflect new Census data.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee is waiting until next week to take up the state budget. That means that by the time it comes before the full Senate there’ll be less than two weeks to get it finalized and sent to the governor. One of the main sticking points will likely be teacher pay, as the budget passed by the Missouri House does NOT include raising the minimum salary for teachers. By law, the House and Senate have until May sixth to finalize and pass the state budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July first.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has passed a state budget proposal that would give Missouri’s public colleges and universities more than 51-million additional dollars. Negotiations are underway behind the scenes on the current plan. It would also ban schools, colleges and other organizations that accept public funding from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent coronavirus test for access to ticketed events. Missouri Senate Republican Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia says he thinks those provisions could “open up a can of worms.” The Senate Appropriations Committee is expected to get to work on the House’s version of the budget after Easter break.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri has been awarded a federal grant to help nurses talk with people hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The content will be incorporated into a current “nursing in communities” course this spring semester as well as future semesters. The updated course content will cover topics that include vaccine development, safety and efficacy, vaccine hesitancy, differentiating between factual information and misinformation, and social media marketing. The grant comes from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, with funding through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A high-ranking official from the United Kingdom is coming to the Missouri State Capitol today. U-K Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly will address the Missouri House at 10:00 A-M, and he’s also scheduled to meet with the governor and first lady. Minister Cleverly is expected to discuss UK-Missouri trade during his speech. His itinerary includes a visit to the National Churchill Museum in Fulton.