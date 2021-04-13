(Alton, MO) -- The suspect in that deadly weekend shooting at a far southern Missouri convenience store remains jailed without bond. Oregon County prosecutors have charged 28-year-old Christopher Lindley of Thayer with first-degree murder. Lindley appeared in an Alton courtroom Monday by video and applied for a public defender. His bond hearing is set for Wednesday. Prosecutors say the incident happened early Saturday morning at a convenience store in the rural town of Koshkonong (pronounced KOSH-ka-nong) near the Missouri-Arkansas border. Prosecutors say Lindley shot four people -- one died and the other three suffered critical injuries and remain hospitalized in Springfield.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation aimed at protecting Missouri firefighters and first responders will be heard this (Tuesday) morning by a Missouri House committee. Independence Democratic State Representative Robert Sauls is sponsoring the bill which would allow Missouri firefighters and first responders to receive workers compensation for diseases of the heart or cardiovascular system, any infectious diseases, diseases of the body systems or organs from carcinoma, and diseases of the lungs or respiratory tract. Representative Sauls says this is a bill that protects those who protect us. He says it is far overdue.
(Canton, MO) -- A woman whose son was killed in the line of duty in 2018 in mid-Missouri was one of the hundreds of people who walked 12 hours Sunday for fallen law enforcement officers. The event took place in northeast Missouri on the Culver-Stockton campus in Canton. Betsey Browning and her grandchildren walked for her son Casey Shoemate, a sheriff's deputy killed in 2018 in Miller County. Deputy Shoemate died in a head-on collision while responding to a structure fire. Culver-Stockton students and residents from across Missouri walked on the track Sunday from 6:00 a-m to 6:00 p-m, to raise more than five-thousand dollars.
(Washington, DC) -- A White House report gives Missouri a C-minus grade for the condition of its infrastructure. The Biden Administration has rolled out the state-by-state report to go along with the president’s push for a two-point-three trillion-dollar infrastructure funding package. The report says Missouri has a “systemic lack of investment” in its roads and bridges. The report shows more than 75-hundred miles of highway and nearly 22-hundred bridges are in poor condition.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid has been charged with driving while intoxicated in connection to a three-vehicle crash that critically injured a five-year-old girl in February. The Kansas City Star reports the 35-year-old Reid was not in custody Monday but was making plans to surrender. The girl injured has been released from the hospital but is still unable to talk or walk and is being fed through a feeding tube.