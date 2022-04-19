(Blue Springs, MO) -- A western Missouri teen is accused of filming women in bathrooms at businesses in Blue Springs. Police tell K-M-B-C/T-V a conviction of these crimes would make the 17-year-old a “predator.” Investigators say the suspect was caught on the top of a restroom stall by an employee at a QuikTrip store near Interstate 70 on March 25th. Investigators say 18 alleged victims have been located and seven still haven’t been identified.
(West Plains, MO) -- A defense contracting company is expanding its manufacturing campus in southern Missouri’s Howell County. The Missouri Department of Economic Development says Leonardo D-R-S expects to create 100 new jobs in West Plains. The project includes construction of a new overpass on U-S Route 160 to address safety and logistical concerns. Leonardo D-R-S used the Missouri Works program for its expansion project.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Police in St. Louis are investigating six weekend shootings, including one that left a man dead on a MetroLink Train. Officers say there was an argument between two Blue Line passengers Saturday that resulted in a man being shot in the head. The victims in the other shootings are all expected to survive.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri could cut unemployment benefits to as little as eight weeks. The state House has sent the Senate a bill that would base the amount of time someone could get jobless benefits on the unemployment rate. The lower the unemployment rate, the fewer weeks a person could get jobless aid. State Representative J. Eggleston, a Republican from northwest Missouri’s Maysville, says the legislation would help people get back to work, improve the economy, and help struggling businesses get jobs filled. Several House Democrats, including Peter Merideth of St. Louis, say the bill would hurt people, not help them. Merideth says it amounts to continuously kicking someone who’s down and then kicking them harder if they try to get back up.
(Sedalia, MO) -- Despite the death of bass guitarist Dusty Hill, Z-Z Top is set to play on the grandstand at this year’s Missouri State Fair. Their concert is set for Wednesday, August 21st, with the performance time to be announced later. The Missouri State Fair is scheduled for August Eleventh through the 21st in west central Missouri’s Sedalia. Since 1901, the fair has called itself a barometer of the state’s economic health and a key player in keeping agriculture one of Missouri’s top industries.