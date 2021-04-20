(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police say a 44-year-old babysitter has been arrested for causing the death of a child in her care. Officers were called to Women’s and Children’s Hospital Sunday morning about a child who had died. Jennifer Johnson had been taking care of the baby girl. Police were shown photos where the eight-month-old victim appeared to have multiple bruises on her head, face, and stomach. There were also lacerations on her chin and nose. A swab from Johnson’s shirt tested positive for blood. She is being held in the Boone County Jail.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House Ethics Committee says Lee’s Summit Republican Representative Rick Roeber (ray-berr) is unfit for office and should be kicked out. A 12-page report by the committee wraps up an investigation into allegations that he abused his four adult children when they were younger. It says two of the children were allegedly sexually abused and two others reported being physically abused. Sexual abuse allegations involving one of the children were reported in 1993 but no criminal charges were ever filed. In his testimony to the committee, Roeber denied the abuse and blamed the allegations on his ex and their “bitter divorce.” The committee says the state has failed these children and found Roeber’s testimony to not be credible.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Parson is holding ceremonial signings this week for three legislative bills. According to the governor’s weekly schedule, the gathering is for Senate Bill Two, House Bill 429, and House Bill 430. The Senate bill deals with incentives for the creation of military jobs. The other two are about tax deductions and credits for foster and adoptive parents. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on the Missouri Capitol lawn at 2:00 p-m Thursday.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Department of Transportation has declared a stretch of the historic Route 66 that runs through Missouri an “All-American Road”. The Springfield News-Leader reports the federal government gave Missouri Route 66 the status for its “historic” and “cultural” qualities. A 2011 Rutgers University study found the historic roadway’s economic impact along all eight Route 66 states combined comes to 261-million dollars annually, with state and local governments collecting 14-million dollars each year. The newspaper says the new designation places Missouri’s stretch of road among the most important in U.S. history.
(St. Louis, MO) -- U-S Senate candidate Eric Greitens has chosen Kimberly Guilfoyle to serve as his campaign’s new national chair. Guilfoyle is most notably known as a Fox News host and Donald Trump Junior’s significant other. Greitens is a former Missouri governor who resigned in 2018 after string of allegations about a former mistress, campaign donations, and government record keeping. Other candidates running for the Senate seat include Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and Democrats Scott Sifton, a former state Senator from St. Louis County, as well as Marine veteran Lucas Kunce (koonce) of Jefferson City.