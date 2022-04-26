(UNDATED) -- A Texas woman’s execution is now delayed during growing doubts as to her guilt. This Wednesday, eight days before a Missouri man is set to be executed, Melissa Lucio was set for lethal injection for the murder of her two-year-old. Lawyers say there is new evidence that will exonerate her. One week from today, Carman Deck is scheduled for execution for the 1996 double murder of a couple in De Soto, Missouri.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Human traffickers could pay a five-thousand-dollar fine if they are convicted of trafficking-related offenses or of soliciting a prostitute. The Missouri House is close to passing a plan that would ask voters to allow the fine to pay to fight trafficking and treat victims. Bill sponsor, Representative Jeff Coleman of western Missouri’s Grain Valley, says a new fine could provide game-changing support for efforts to combat trafficking. Coleman, a Republican, says human trafficking is a big issue for Missouri, and the state needs more ways to deal with it. The proposed ballot measure requires one more vote of support to move to the Senate.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri Senator Roy Blunt thinks Ukrainians have a “real chance” to defeat Russia. Missouri’s senior senator had a few words of encouragement for Ukraine during this biggest invasion in Europe since World War Two. Blunt, who also serves on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, spoke of Vladimir Putin’s state of mind. He says “no matter how detached Putin is from reality, if he is, he can’t help but see that this is a big negative for his leadership and for Russia.”
(UNDATED) -- If you are looking for a show to binge watch this weekend, Netflix has scheduled the Friday release of the final episodes of “Ozark.” The video streaming service is releasing the final seven episodes of the T-V series based on the Lake of the Ozarks. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star as Marty and Wendy Byrde. The Byrdes move from Chicago to the Ozarks with their two kids to escape money problems. Instead, they get caught up in money laundering and drug cartel life.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A new documentary features former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander and other veterans battling posttraumatic stress disorder. The show, called “HERE. IS. BETTER.”, gives unprecedented access inside trauma therapy sessions delivering hope to veterans fighting P-T-S-D. The show premiered last night (Monday) as part of the Kansas City FilmFest International.