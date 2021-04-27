(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Monett pharmacy owner and a technician are facing a 34-count indictment on fraud-related charges. Investigators say owner Shane Becker and technician Montserrat Ortega-Saucedo made false statements so they would receive 26 healthcare payments from MO HealthNet, the state’s Medicaid provider. The two are also accused of forging several Medicaid recipients’ prescriptions and making false statements to get another 50-thousand dollars from MO HealthNet. The Cole County indictments were handed down last week against the two.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A jury has heard opening statements in a high-profile northern Missouri murder case, involving a suspect and victim who both worked at the Moberly Correctional Center. The case has been moved from Monroe County to Jefferson City, on a change of venue, and the trial is being broadcast live nationwide on Court T-V. The Missouri attorney general's office is prosecuting James Addie, who's charged with first-degree murder for killing his fiance to hide his affair from his wife of 22 years. Missouri assistant attorney general Katherine Dolin says Addie "was living two lives." But defense attorney T-J Kirsch tells the jury that Monroe County law enforcement officers jumped to conclusions because of the affair.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Senate Democrats expect a debate about Medicaid expansion on the Missouri Senate floor this week in Jefferson City. The Missouri House has given final approval to a 34-billion dollar state operating budget, which does not include funding for Medicaid expansion. In August, 53 percent of Missouri voters approved Medicaid expansion, although it failed in 105 of the state's 114 counties. The opposition to Medicaid expansion in the Missouri House primarily came from rural G-O-P lawmakers. Medicaid is a federal and state program that assists with medical costs for residents with limited incomes.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation involving daylight saving time is moving a step closer to the finish line in Jefferson City. The Missouri House has voted 126-to-16 to give final approval to legislation that would exempt all of Missouri from federal Daylight Saving Time provisions. Under the bill, when a majority of states bordering Missouri have passed legislation entering those states into the pact, each state will switch clocks to Daylight Saving Time for the final time and Daylight Saving time will be eliminated. A Missouri Senate committee will hear the bill tomorrow.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's House Budget Committee chair says proper oversight is needed to ensure that local governments don't waste hundreds of millions of dollars in federal stimulus money. Carthage Republican State Representative Cody Smith's bill creates the Committee on Local Recovery Accountability and Transparency to conduct oversight. The committee would include a Missouri House member, a state senator, state budget director Dan Haug, Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway, and State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. The budget committee's ranking Democrat, St. Louis State Representative Peter Merideth, says the committee should include one Democrat from each chamber and Smith is open to that.