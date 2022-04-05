(Lee’s Summit, MO) -- Authorities in the Kansas City area are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead. Lee’s Summit police say TreVez Johnson and two friends were shot in a vehicle on I-470 Friday night. Johnson died at the scene. The other two victims were treated for minor injuries. Detectives say they’re looking for suspects in the shooting.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Workers at a Missouri medical marijuana dispensary are now the first cannabis industry workers in the state to join a union. According to the union, the eight workers at Root 66 in St. Louis voted unanimously Monday to authorize United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 to bargain with their employer on their behalf. U-F-C-W Local 655 President David Cook says his organization is the largest union in the State of Missouri, representing some 85-hundred members.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Attorney General’s Office says 169 law enforcement agencies no longer have sexual assault kits waiting to be shipped for testing. The office says nearly 33-hundred untested kits have been sent to a lab for analysis. Through the SAFE Kit Initiative, 201 matches have come back from the F-B-I’s D-N-A database. There are currently three active prosecutions that are a direct result of matches -- from a 2015 sexual assault in Independence, one in St. Joseph, and another in Boone County.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo says meeting the Constitutional deadline to pass a state budget is going to be difficult this year. Rizzo, from the Kansas City suburb of Independence, says there are a lot of differences to work out. He says the House is about three weeks behind at getting the budget to the upper chamber and he does not understand why. Senate Republican Floor Leader Caleb Rowden says he can only assume that the delay is either due to incompetence or he says the House might be trying to back the Senate into a corner. The governor’s budget proposal is about 47-billion-dollars for the fiscal year that begins in July.
(UNDATED) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is vowing to stop the Kansas City Chiefs from moving its stadium across the border into Kansas. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Parson says he has spoken to Chiefs President Mark Donovan and said Missouri “will compete with any state trying to move the Chiefs.” The governor, who has held season tickets to Chiefs games for many years, said, “Missouri has been home to the Kansas City Chiefs for nearly 60 years, and we don’t anticipate that changing anytime soon.” Donovan earlier told reporters that the team has considering moving out of Arrowhead Stadium and into the Kansas side of the K-C metro area. The team’s lease at Arrowhead ends in 2031.