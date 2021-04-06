(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis voters are heading to the polls today (Tuesday) to decide who will be the city’s next mayor. Former state representative Tishaura Jones is running against Alderwoman Cara Spencer. Jones is currently the St. Louis city treasurer. Both candidates say combatting St. Louis’ violent crime problem is their top priority.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The governor’s choice to serve on the University of Missouri System Board of Curators is having an uphill battle in the state Senate. Senators on both sides of the aisle blocked an attempt last week to consider the nomination of Todd Graves to the University of Missouri System Board of Curators. During a Capitol press conference, Governor Parson says he stands by his nominee, but he says he will let the process play out. State Senate approval is required to serve on the board.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Conservation Commission has approved the state’s second annual elk hunting season. Five permits will be issued for the fall archery and firearms seasons. The cost is 10 dollars-a-person to apply to elk hunt and if you are selected, the permit will cost you 50-dollars. Apply for the random elk-permit drawing during the entire month of May by calling the Conservation Department or by visiting the agency’s website. The state’s elk are located in southeast Missouri’s Reynolds, Shannon and Carter counties.
(Springfield, MO) -- Jobs for America’s Graduates-Missouri has received several recent donations totaling around 100-thousand dollars – one of the best fundraising periods in the organization’s recent history. JAG is a national nonprofit helping high school students graduate and be successful in their chosen careers. JAG-Missouri includes 87 programs across the state this year serving about three thousand students in high school, alternative school, and middle school or junior high settings. Since 2014, JAG-Missouri’s graduation rate has been at or above 98-percent.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation that would create a prescription drug monitoring program is expected to receive final approval from the Missouri Senate today (Tuesday). The Senate voted to give initial approval to P-D-M-P last week, and Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz (pronounced like shots) voted for it. The program is an electronic database that collects data on controlled substance prescriptions within a state. Missouri is the only state in the nation without one. Bill opponents worry about potential data breaches.