(Kansas City, MO) -- A father from Greenwood has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to drown his infant daughter. The Jackson County prosecutor’s office says Jonathon Zicarelli entered a guilty plea during a court appearance last week. He had been charged with abuse or neglect of a child. Police say Zicarelli walked into the Greenwood headquarters December 17th, 2018, and said he had just drowned his daughter. Officers rushed to the location and found the six-month-old girl floating face-up in the pond. Zicarelli reportedly told investigators he tried to drown the child to make things easier on his wife because she was stressed out due to the holiday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Bicentennial Commission has a long list of events planned to celebrate the state’s 200th anniversary. Today (Tuesday) is Statehood Day in Missouri – 200 years since the Missouri Territory became the 24th state to enter the Union. Other events have been planned in other cities, but the main ones are being held today (Tuesday) in Jefferson City. The main ceremony starts at 9:00 a-m on the south lawn at the Capitol. Governor Mike Parson, past Missouri governors, and other dignitaries will attend. An ice cream social will be held at 150 locations in 87 counties.
(Ferguson, MO) -- About 100 people gathered Monday in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson for a 7th-anniversary ceremony for Michael Brown, who was killed during a 2014 police confrontation. His father, Mike Brown Senior spoke at the ceremony, saying the energy that was present was "almost like it just happened." Brown's death led to months of civil unrest in the Ferguson area. A St. Louis County grand jury declined to indict the former Ferguson police officer who was involved in the shooting. A separate investigation by President Obama's Department of Justice also cleared the officer of wrongdoing.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A dedication ceremony was held Monday afternoon for the new Bicentennial Bridge in Jefferson City, which will link the Missouri Capitol to the riverfront. It's a project that's been discussed in the Capital City for more than 25 years. The project will provide a pedestrian and bike linkage from the Capitol to the Missouri River, an area known as Adrian's Island. Supporters say the Bicentennial bridge will enhance the Capitol grounds and will bring more tourists to Jefferson City. The 12-foot wide pedestrian and bicycle bridge will connect the Capitol complex to a 30-acre parkland located north of the Union Pacific Railroad.
(Lake Ozark, MO) -- Searchers have found the body of a missing swimmer at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Sean Jouglard of Waterloo, Illinois left a boat to go swimming and never resurfaced. Sunrise Beach Fire Protection had reported at about 8:00 p-m Sunday it was looking for a missing swimmer near the 20-mile marker on the main channel.