(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is speaking out against the governor’s plan to address violent crime in the city. Governor Mike Parson proposed the Attorney General’s Office should be allowed to intervene in some homicide cases. Parson says he will expand the current special legislative session on violent crime to include giving the state concurrent jurisdiction in some homicide cases in St. Louis. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office would pursue any cases where charges haven’t been filed within 90 days. Gardner says the move allows the governor to make a “mockery” of judicial checks and balances and “demolishes any notion of a free and independent judicial system.”
(La Grange, MO) -- An autopsy on the woman’s body found in the Mississippi River will be done by the Boone County Medical Examiner. Searchers recovered the body Sunday night near La Grange in Lewis County. Officials hope to identify the woman through dental records or D-N-A. A spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol debunked local rumors that there might be a second body. Sergeant Eric Brown said no further searching is planned at this time.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- The Missouri House Judiciary Committee has heard testimony about the crime bill that's the subject of the governor's special session call. Poplar Bluff State Senator Doug Libla (LIE-bla), the bill sponsor, notes it passed the Missouri Senate on a bipartisan 27-to-three vote. Libla says witness protection is a key part of the bill. He emphasizes the bill also provides protection to immediate family members of witnesses, in criminal proceedings or investigations. A Columbia police officer testified before the committee, describing a murder where the victim was killed in a yard in front of about 10 people. The officer tells lawmakers that witnesses are afraid to testify because they fear retribution.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- The St. Louis Public Safety director says eliminating the residency requirement will help the St. Louis Police Department with recruitment and retention. Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards testified Monday afternoon before the Missouri House Judiciary Committee. Edwards testifies the police department is currently down by about 130 to 140 officers, "because of the inability to hire officers in the city of St. Louis." He says the special session bill would expand the pool of applicants, by allowing the department to hire applicants up to one hour away.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- Groundbreaking has taken place on a major bridge project that will link the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City to walking trails at the riverfront. It's a project that's been discussed in Jefferson City for more than 25 years. The project will provide a pedestrian and bike linkage from the Capitol to the Missouri River. The 12-foot wide pedestrian and bicycle bridge will connect the Capitol complex to a 30-acre parkland that's north of the Union Pacific railroad. Mayor Carrie Tergin says the project is expected to be done in August 2021. She predicts more tourism in Jefferson City and describes the project as a gamechanger.