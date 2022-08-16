(Kansas City, MO) -- The F.B.I. says it has identified and located 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses. “Operation Cross Country” has also found 37 actively missing children during a nationwide enforcement campaign. The F-B-I-led nationwide initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating, and arresting people and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking. The agency says the average age of victims located during this year’s Operation Cross Country was 15-and-a-half, while the youngest victim discovered was eleven years old. F-B-I agents from the Kansas City Division worked with law enforcement partners to identify suspects and victims during the first two weeks of August.
(Carthage, MO) -- A three-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unconscious in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home. K-Y-T-V reports the child was discovered Friday in southwest Missouri’s Carthage and was rushed to a hospital, where she died the next day. No arrests have been made.
(Kirkwood, MO) -- A St. Louis County man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in Kirkwood. Prosecutors allege that 54-year-old Todd Wilbert entered the home of Elizabeth Gill without her permission Saturday night and shot her twice. Gill died at the scene. Kirkwood police say Wilbert was found lying on a neighbor’s property in an inebriated state with a firearm within reach. Detectives say Wilbert and Gill co-owned a business together and he contacted her several times Saturday asking for money. She called 9-1-1 indicating a man was in her house pointing a gun at her and the dispatcher heard a shot fired.
(UNDATED) -- Another school year is underway for about 700 students at Missouri’s accredited tuition-free adult high schools. The MERS Goodwill Excel Centers are located in St. Louis, Springfield, Poplar Bluff and Columbia. The centers include a life coach, free drop-in childcare centers, transportation help, and extended hours.