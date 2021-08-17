(St. Louis, MO) -- For the fourth time in eight months inmates at the St. Louis City Justice Center have rioted. Officials say more than a dozen detainees were involved in a fight last weekend. The problems started in February when inmates broke the glass that separated the jail from the outside. They had entered a safety zone for corrections officers. Authorities say they are still working on a fix for faulty locks at the Justice Center. The violent outbreaks have forced the city to transfer dozens of the inmates back to the old St. Louis Workhouse, a structure built more than 50 years ago that the mayor has pledged to close.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police report they have tracked down the driver who ran a red light early Sunday, hit a squad car, then left the scene. The marked patrol car was hit at about 1:15 a-m, injuring the two officers inside. They are expected to recover from their injuries. The car involved in the wreck was found, then the suspect was identified. Citations were issued, but the driver’s name hasn’t been released.
(Miner, MO) -- A 23-year-old Kentucky man has been charged with manslaughter for a fatal shooting in southeast Missouri last week. Miner police say the 19-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in Sikeston, but doctors weren’t able to save his life. Police say they questioned three possible suspects and determined Robert Miller was the shooter. Miller is being held in the Scott County Jail on no bond. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. He was shot at a hotel in Miner Friday.
(Emerson, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a deer caused an accident early Sunday that left a driver with serious injuries. It happened at about 8:15 a-m on a Marion County road in Emerson. Troopers say 36-year-old Jeffrey Temple of New London swerved to miss a deer that appeared in the road and the minivan he was driving went into a ditch. Temple was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment. His medical condition hasn’t been reported.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- Missouri vaccinators have tossed out more than 81-thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccinations. The Kansas City Star obtained the information from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The newspaper reports the reasons for the wasted vaccine vary – from handling problems to a decline in the number of people getting vaccinated leading to doses expiring or thawed doses not being used. Once the vaccine is thawed, they only have a few days to be injected or they spoil. Missouri has received about 6.7-million doses and the wasted vaccine makes up just over one percent of the inventory.