(Bolivar, MO) -- A Polk County father faces a charge of first-degree murder in his 12-year-old son’s death. Bolivar police officers were called to a home at about 10:00 p-m Sunday where they found the victim’s body on the floor. His name hasn’t been released. Investigators think Chad Aaron Baker attacked his son, although they have no motive for the attack. The boy and his family had been living in his grandparents’ house. Although police say Baker hasn’t been interviewed, they did find a large piece of steel near the home with blood on it.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Cole County Judge Pat Joyce has ordered for new ballot language to be written about a Clean Missouri legislative redistricting plan. Joyce says the previous summary statement is "insufficient and unfair for multiple reasons" and therefore in violation of state law. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed the plan this year in response to redistricting changes passed by voters in 2018. The state is expected to appeal the case. The deadline to get revised language on the November ballot would be sometime in September.
(Miller, MO) -- Authorities in Lawrence County aren’t releasing the names of three people who have been arrested in a double-shooting. The incident happened Sunday night, leaving a woman dead and a man injured. A second woman had called 9-1-1 telling dispatchers a friend had been killed. Deputies from Lawrence and Dade counties were joined by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the initial response. A vehicle belonging to one of the victims was apparently stolen and it was found burned a few miles away.
(Labadie, MO) -- Environmentalists are angered that the E-P-A has determined Missouri’s largest coal-fired power plant has met an important air quality standard. The federal ruling could mean Ameren Corporation won’t have to spend hundreds of millions of dollars installing pollution controls at the Labadie Energy Center in Franklin County. Opponents say air monitoring equipment wasn’t placed properly to measure the plant emissions accurately. If approved, the ruling would leave the eastern Missouri plant as the largest coal-fired plant in the country without so-called “scrubbers” to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions on its units.
(Kansas City, MO) -- If it was hard to get tickets to a Chiefs game before the Super Bowl win, this isn’t going to help. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas City’s N-F-L franchise is going to allow a limited number of fans to attend games at Arrowhead Stadium. The team has announced plans for a reduced capacity at the stadium of 22 percent – or, about 16-thousand-700 fans for a game. That’s the plan for the first three home games of the 2020 season. It was approved by Mayor Quinton Lucas, City Health Director Doctor Rex Archer, and City E-M-S Medical Director Doctor Erica Carney.