(Kansas City, MO) -- Authorities in Kansas City say the man accused of abducting his daughters after a fatal shooting Sunday is in is custody after turning himself Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Sunday afternoon when 27-year-old Jordan Owsley took seven-year-old Marlaya and four-year-old Cassiah Owsley. His daughters were later found unharmed at a relative’s home and the Amber Alert was cancelled. Investigators allege that Owsley fatally shot 38-year-old Marvin Williams in front of a townhome. Williams was reportedly involved with the girls’ mother.
(Independence, MO) -- A shooting that left two people dead is under investigation in Independence. Police say three people are in custody in connection with the shooting Sunday night. The victims haven’t been identified.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson plans for the Legislature to vote on a lower statewide tax rate -- and a six-year extension of a farming tax cut. The proposed tax cuts are fine with Senate Budget Chairman Dan Hegeman of Northwest Missouri. He says the state has enough resources to be able to do a sustained tax cut right now and give taxpayers some of their money back. Western Missouri Senator Deny Hoskins -- a member of the previous conservative caucus in the Senate -- says he’s filed tax cut bills in the past and is going to support the governor’s ideas. The special legislative session begins September Sixth.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The F-B-I says it is not trying to access information about Missouri concealed carry permits, like Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is alleging. The agency says it’s just doing a routine audit to inspect for compliance with policies and is taking a small sampling of system transactions. Schmitt, a Republican running for U-S Senate, wrote a letter to F-B-I Director Christopher Wray about the auditing of local sheriff’s offices. Schmitt says allowing F-B-I agents to have access to records of Missouri concealed carry permit holders violates state law and infringes on Second Amendment rights. The F-B-I Kansas City office says auditors would not require access to lists for concealed carry permits and adds that Missouri has been through this routine audit multiple times, most recently in 2018.