(Columbia, MO) -- Health officials say 159 students at the University of Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of classes. The students are in isolation and none of them has been so sick they had to be hospitalized. The university isn’t releasing the positive test and it isn’t speculating where the students might have contracted the virus. Enrollment for the fall semester at Mizzou was reported Monday at 30-thousand-849, up four percent from last year.
(Springfield, MO) -- Missouri State University in Springfield has reported 141 COVID-19 cases in its first full week of in-person schooling. The Springfield News-Leader reports one case is an employee and the rest are students. The school is using a residence hall to quarantine students. The university requires masking in nearly all parts of the campus, except while exercising in recreation centers, when students are inside their own dorm rooms, and when employees are inside their private offices with the door closed.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released a COVID-19 action plan that details what she would do if elected as Missouri’s governor in November. Galloway says she would call for a statewide mask mandate. She wants state Health Department data to determine the threshold for when K-through-12 schooling can be fully in-person versus a blended model or fully virtual. Her plan says a district cannot offer full in-person learning unless its county case rate is below 10 per 10,000 people.
(Undated) -- The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is deploying volunteers to the Gulf Coast to support Texas and Louisiana as two storms approach the coast. Sixteen volunteers from across the region are in route to support various disaster response needs including shelters and health services. Another group of volunteers recently returned from deployments to Hurricane Hanna and Isaias. COVID-19 has disrupted the number of volunteers who are available to deploy. The organization is asking healthy individuals who can deploy up to 14 days to consider joining as a temporary disaster volunteer.
(St. Charles, MO) -- St. Charles and St. Louis Counties are getting about 400-thousand masks to help protect school students and staff members there during the pandemic. A large shipment went out Monday from a State Emergency Management warehouse. State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says the state has been delivering masks to other counties for schools to have. Nearly two million masks are being handed out statewide.