(UNDATED) -- Voters head to the polls across Missouri today (Tuesday) to select party nominees for numerous offices -- most notably the U-S Senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt. All eight of Missouri’s seats for the U-S House are in play, with all eight incumbents seeking re-election. Party nominees will also be chosen for all 163 seats in the Missouri House and half the seats in the Missouri Senate. Polls open at Six A-M and close at Seven P-M, and anyone in line at Seven will be allowed inside to vote.
(UNDATED) – Candidates, political watchers, and the media have been waiting for months to see who, or if, former president Donald Trump would endorse anyone in Missouri’s U-S Senate Race. Late Monday, he announced his endorsement for “Eric,” but he didn’t say which Eric. Both Erics, Greitens and Schmitt, say they’re the “Eric” Trump was referring to in his endorsement. Trump also endorsed Republican congressmen Jason Smith, Blaine Luetkemeyer and Sam Graves for re-election.
(Columbia, MO) -- The Democratic contest for Missouri’s U-S Senate seat has been heating up as well. On Monday, attorney and Jefferson City native Lucas Kunce was endorsed by Vermont Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Kunce also picked up a celebrity endorsement -- actor Mark Ruffalo, who’s perhaps best known for playing Bruce Banner, a-k-a, the Hulk, in the Avenger movies. But Columbia College political science professor Terry Smith expects Trudy Busch Valentine to clinch the Democratic nomination for U-S Senate. Valentine is a long-time Democratic party insider and member of the Busch family that founded Anheuser-Busch Brewing and Budweiser.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Police in Kansas City say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being run over by a city bus. Officers say the victim grabbed the bus as it was pulling away Saturday. The victim then lost grip of the bus and was run over by the rear wheels. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Federal and state efforts continue to aid flood victims in the St. Louis area. Governor Mike Parson met Monday with federal, state and local emergency management workers who are responding to historic flash flooding that happened last week. FEMA is helping with joint preliminary flood damage assessments in the City of St. Louis, and St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery Counties. Record flash flooding there last week killed two people, damaged several homes and vehicles, and left some people without a place to live.