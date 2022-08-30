(St. Louis, MO) -- At least 75 percent of likely voters in Missouri say women should be able to get an abortion in cases of incest, rape, and when there is little or no life expectancy of the child. Those are the results of a new St. Louis University/You-Gov Poll released Monday. The same poll shows 76-percent say Missouri should require a background check for all firearm sales. Seventy-one percent support state assistance to increase starting salaries for K-through-12 schoolteachers.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Police in Kansas City are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead. Officers say the victim ran into the southbound lanes of U-S Highway 71 Sunday morning and was struck by two cars. The pedestrian died on-site.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves has been touting the advantages and impacts of the landmark CHIPS & Science Act and how they affect Missouri. Graves calls it a bit of a return to high tech being made in the U-S-A. He says because Congress was able to get bipartisan support ahead of time, companies have already made commitments to build chips in the United States. Secretary Graves also credited Missouri U-S Senator Roy Blunt for helping to build bipartisan support for the bill. China has criticized the legislation as an example of American “economic coercion.”
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A national report says Missouri was the only state in the nation not allowing summer to-go meals this year for low-income students and some adults. Barbara Shaw, with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, says Missouri was granted a last-minute extension but very few school sites chose to hand out to-go meals. Meanwhile, Department of Health Spokesperson Lisa Cox says community organizations providing the meals were still allowed to apply for temporary exemptions. But she also says there’s a lack of accountability on who gets the waivers, which led some sites to hand out crackers for dinner. Another location turned out to be a gentleman’s club -- not a meal site.