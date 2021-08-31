(Washington, MO) -- Police in Washington say a 13-year-old boy has died of a drug overdose during a weekend sleepover at a friend’s house. Three adults who were in the house at the time have been taken into custody. Emergency responders were called to the home Sunday at about 9:00 a-m. Police say Zackary Foster was dead in an upstairs bedroom. Foster’s 12-year-old friend told officers the two had been experimenting with drugs they found in the house. Police discovered various prescription and illegal drugs there while executing a search warrant. Some of the capsules found are thought to contain heroin or fentanyl.
(Gravois Mills, MO) -- Authorities at the Lake of the Ozarks say a 41-year-old Missouri man drowned Saturday after jumping off a 125-foot cliff. The incident happened at about 5:00 p-m at the western end of the lake near Gravois Mills. Investigators say Thomas Painter of Bosworth didn’t return to the surface after entering the water. Painter's body was recovered. His death is the fifth drowning in August and the 11th this year in the Highway Patrol’s Troop “F” region – which includes the Lake of the Ozarks.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- In 2020, nearly 15 thousand victims asked a Missouri rape crisis center for help. During a statewide task force online listening session last week, members found out about eight thousand of those victims were turned away due to a lack of funding. Creve Coeur State Senator Jill Schupp (shoop), a member of the task force, says members want to hear from the public to get survivors the help they need. The public can fill out an online survey by September 30 and participate in the next online listening session on September 14. Both the survey and listening session can be found by searching online for Missouri sexual assault task force.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Tuesday rally at the Missouri Capitol included people advocating for the release of two men they say are wrongfully convicted of murder – Kevin Strickland and Lamar Johnson. Johnson has served 26 years in prison for the 1994 killing of Marcus Boyd. Strickland has been behind bars for 43 years for the 1978 murders of three people. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has filed a motion to free Strickland from prison. A statement from a group called Rally for Justice says, “Despite the local prosecutors’ findings and public statements in support of releasing these men, Attorney General Eric Schmitt refuses to concede, and continues to defend keeping these wrongfully convicted Missourians in prison.”
(Alexandria, LA) -- Missouri’s public utility electric line crews helping with Hurricane Ida recovery are moving from Louisiana to Mississippi. A press release from the Missouri Public Utility Alliance says line worker crews from seven Missouri cities are relocating to an area of southwest Mississippi hard hit by the storm. The 32 individuals are from Carthage, Higginsville, Independence, Lebanon, Nixa, Palmyra, and Poplar Bluff. The crews were staged on Saturday in Alexandria, Louisiana. But after the Category 4 hurricane struck New Orleans and southeast Louisiana Sunday night, the path of the hurricane carried it further to the northeast through the Mississippi River valley, continuing to cause extensive damage as it cruised further inland.