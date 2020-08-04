(Lake Ozark, MO) -- Officials at the Lake of the Ozarks are defending the big parties which have been getting some national attention. Pictures showing no social distancing or face masks have gone viral. That has led St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to blame the parties for rapid growth in cases of COVID-19. Lake officials counter by pointing out there have been fewer than 500 cases of the coronavirus in the three counties bordering the lake. At the same time, the national news coverage has doubled tourism for the area. By the end of July, more than nine million people had visited. Lake Ozark Mayor Gerry Murawski says that’s more visitors than the last two years combined.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Operation LeGend is getting mixed reviews in Kansas City. U-S Attorney Tim Garrison says it’s working because 97 people were arrested by local and federal law enforcement officers as of last week. That gets criminals, drugs and weapons off the city’s streets. Attorney and community activist Stacy Shaw says she is increasingly concerned about the law enforcement action in Black and brown communities in Kansas City. Operation LeGend brought 225 federal agents from the F-B-I, D-E-A, A-T-F and U-S Marshals Service to work with local officials on unsolved cases and new crimes three weeks ago.
(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield police say a bystander interrupted a man trying to snatch a woman’s purse Sunday afternoon. He pulled his gun and told the robber to return the woman’s purse, but police say the suspect jumped in a car, then opened fire. The two exchanged gunfire, though no one was hit. Officers arrested the robbery suspect Monday morning. No names have been released. Police say the man who pulled his gun on the robber has cooperated and won’t be charged.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state has updated the previously released Frequently Asked Questions health guidance for K-through-12 school reopening. The document, which can be found on the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website, now contains information about the reactive steps Missouri schools should be prepared to address upon reopening. The details include what to do if someone becomes symptomatic at school, how to handle positive cases and how to best be prepared to help local health workers with contact identification and tracing. The first phase of the document addresses proactive measures that school leaders can take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and best protect their schools and communities.
(Milwaukee, WI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals won’t be starting a four-game series in Detroit today (Tuesday). Major League Baseball has postponed the games after seven Cardinals players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Five of the people who tested positive weren’t showing any symptoms. The remaining eight haven’t had to be hospitalized. The Cardinals have been in quarantine in a Milwaukee hotel since last Thursday. The next game tentatively on the team’s schedule is the home opener against the Chicago Cubs Friday.