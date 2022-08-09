(Washington, DC) -- President Biden has approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration. Parson’s request is in response to recent historic flooding in the St. Louis region. Two people were killed, and more than 750 homes and 131 businesses have major flood damage in the City of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery Counties. The State Emergency Management Agency says more than 42-hundred flood victims were connected to services and supplies during last week’s resource center events. Additional events are being held this week.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson is stumping with some state lawmakers this week to work on a plan to pass an income tax cut and the extension of agricultural tax credits. He’s making stops in St. Louis, southeast Missouri’s Portageville, northeast Missouri’s Kirksville, the Kansas City area, Branson, and northwest Missouri’s Maryville. A special legislative session on the plan is expected around September’s veto session. Parson has said he would like to reduce the income tax rate to about four-point-seven or four-point-eight percent, and he hopes the rate will be reduced beginning in January. The agriculture tax credits are for biofuels makers, meat packers and young farmers.
(Omaha, NE) -- A survey says supply managers from nine midwestern states, including Missouri, are very pessimistic about the economy. The Business Conditions survey shows continued growth but Ernie Goss, an economist with Creighton University in Omaha, says that growth is not very fast. He says the country is probably in a recession or skating along and moving into the recession in the next quarter or so. Goss says to listen carefully to what the Federal Reserve Governors say because when they see a recession ahead, they’re going to be raising interest rates. Goss says he expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September.
(Sedalia, MO) -- The Missouri State Fair is putting on the finishing touches for Thursday’s opening day. The State Fair is August Eleventh through the 21st in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. Director Mark Wolfe says the fair invests a lot of money in free entertainment, including four different free stages on the fairgrounds that features kids’ entertainment and a variety of acts. Fair goers are still required to pay the cost of admission.