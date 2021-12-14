(Buffalo, MO) -- A Dallas County judge will decide in February whether two men will go to trial for kidnapping and killing Cassidy Rainwater. James Phelps and Timothy Norton will have separate hearings that month. Norton has told investigators that he held the victim’s legs while Phelps put a bag over her head and strangled her. A new defense attorney has been appointed for Norton after his first representative withdrew from the case. Prosecutors have told the court Norton admitted he and Phelps would surf the internet and a nearby Walmart looking for potential victims.
(Springdale, AR) -- Arkansas-based Tyson Foods will provide more than 50 million dollars in yearend bonuses to its frontline workers. A nationwide worker shortage has forced many companies to increase incentives – not just to attract workers, but to keep those they already have. Tyson increased wages by a half-billion dollars at its more than 100 food processing plants last year. The company employs 56 hundred Missourians at seven locations in Missourian, creating an economic impact of almost 800 million dollars. A spokesman says frontline workers will get bonuses of 300-to-700 dollars based on seniority.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Agriculture says nine projects in the state are set to receive federal grant funding. The money comes from the U-S-D-A’s Specialty Crop Block Grant program. It is aimed at strengthening the market for Missouri-grown specialty crops. More than 428 thousand dollars in federal funding will be used to build relationships between Missouri schools and state farmers. The money will also pay for the creation of educational videos on the growing seasons of eight specialty crops, accelerate the black walnut as a nut-kernel crop, establish a fruit education site, and promote Missouri-produced honey.
>>Drummer With Rock Group Tool Arrested At Kansas City International
(Kansas City, MO) -- The drummer with the rock group Tool has been arrested at Kansas City International Airport. Authorities accuse Danny Carey of verbally and physically assaulting another man. The 60-year-old Carey was issued a citation in municipal court that accuses him of yelling a gay slur and another expletive repeatedly, jabbing two fingers into the victim’s chest. The native of Lawrence, Kansas had visited the area over the weekend for a performance at the University of Kansas during the Saturday college basketball game against Missouri. Tool is a progressive metal band that has won three Grammy Awards over the last 24 years.
(New York, NY) -- Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt will accept a position with the Major League Baseball commissioner’s office. Shildt was fired by the team in October. He will have a role in the on-field operations department which oversees – among other things – umpires and on-field discipline. Shildt was fired despite compiling a good 252-and-199 record while managing the Cardinals team over parts of four seasons. He could play a role in deciding how rules are changed and determining the significance of trends like fewer stolen bases and the value of the three-batter minimum for relief pitchers.