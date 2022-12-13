(Osage County, MO) -- Avian flu has been confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in central Missouri’s Osage County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture has quarantined the affected area, and birds on the property have been killed. The state is working with the federal government to do additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock. All poultry producers are encouraged to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report sick birds or an unusual increase in death loss to a local veterinarian or the state veterinarian’s office. The Missouri Department of Agriculture says avian influenza does not present a food safety risk.
(Washington, D.C. ) -- The Respect for Marriage Act is scheduled to be signed into law today (Tuesday) and a Missouri State Senator will be in Washington, D.C. for the bill signing. President Joe Biden invited State Senator Greg Razer, an openly gay Democrat from Kansas City, to watch the signing. The legislation protects gay and interracial marriages in federal law. Razer thanks Democratic House members Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver, as well as Republicans Ann Wagner and U.S. Senator Roy Blunt for supporting the bill. Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler calls the bill “misguided and dangerous.”
(St. Louis, MO) -- A court hearing is underway this week in a case of a Missouri man who has been in prison for nearly 30 years for a murder that two other people confessed to. The St. Louis Circuit Court is taking up the case involving Lamar Johnson, who was convicted of the 1994 deadly shooting of 25-year-old Marcus Boyd over a 40-dollar drug debt. Johnson has maintained his innocence over the years. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office accuses St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of concealing gunshot residue in the case. Gardner says the lab report is irrelevant because the residue found on a jacket was not used in the crime.
(Statewide) -- State Representative Brian Seitz (sites) has pre-filed a bill that would require Missouri’s public schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students in their school. Seitz, a Republican from Branson, wants to require this beginning in the 2023-24 school year. State Senator Angela Mosley, a Democrat from St. Louis, has pre-filed similar legislation. The next legislative session begins January 4 in Jefferson City.
(Connecticut) -- Miss Missouri is representing the state this week in the Miss America scholarship competition. Clare Marie Kuebler (Keebler) will be competing in the preliminaries beginning today and continuing Tuesday. The finals will be Thursday at 7 p.m. in Connecticut. Kuebler is a graduate of the University of Missouri and she says she is a passionate advocate for childhood cancer research. She is a native of Wildwood and formerly Miss Spirit of St. Louis.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Chiefs tickets for the first round of the NFL playoffs are on sale online. The tickets are for a possible Chiefs home game in the AFC Wild Card Round in mid January. Kansas City will host at least one playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium if they win the AFC West Division.