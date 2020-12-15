(Jefferson City, MO) -- The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Missouri and several frontline workers have been vaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization last Friday after confirming its safety and effectiveness. Missouri has 21 vaccination sites and supplies will be arriving there all this week. A primary care nurse got the first Kansas City-area vaccination Monday afternoon. Governor Mike Parson says it’s important to continue practicing preventative measures – including social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, and avoiding large gatherings during the holiday season.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Republican leaders in the Missouri House say they will investigate claims about an incoming lawmaker. The Ethics Committee will start the investigation of Rick Roeber when the Legislature convenes next month. He was elected by voters in suburban Kansas City in November. His adult children wrote a letter to House leaders saying he sexually and physically abused them when they were young. They asked that Roeber not be allowed to serve and Republicans have banned him from their caucus.
(Bolivar, MO) -- A man who led authorities on a pursuit last week says he didn’t want to go back to prison. Seth D. Hay is charged with felony assault, kidnapping and resisting arrest. A 24-year veteran of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Steve Westbrook, is hospitalized with serious injuries suffered in a wreck during the chase. Westbrook was trying to lay spike strips down on State Highway 13 when he was hit. The impact threw him 50 feet. Authorities say the situation started with a domestic assault call after Hay reportedly kicked in the door of his wife’s home. Hay told detectives he was hoping he would be shot dead during the pursuit.
(Clayton, MO) -- Health insurance giant Centene has stopped the second phase of its campus expansion in Clayton. The company’s C-E-O Michael Neidorff says he won’t invest any more money in the St. Louis area until crime rates start to fall. If Centene missed the development deadline in a deal it signed four years ago, it will give up its right to millions of dollars in property tax abatements. Neidorff had sent a letter saying a lack of action on public safety would wind up driving people and businesses away from the St. Louis metro area. Centene is the largest company in the region by total revenue.
(Summerville, MO) -- Authorities in Texas County say they have arrested a man for threatening to kill a woman last weekend. Deputies were told the man had a firearm and was saying he was going to shoot the victim. When they arrived at the location, the deputies say David Ortega resisted when they tried to take him into custody. He’s now being held in the Texas County Jail. The woman who called for help says Ortega was angry about a child custody matter. When he was interviewed by detectives, Ortega continued to threaten to kill the mother of his child. He has been charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.