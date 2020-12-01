(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis-area doctor is gathering petition signatures to call on Governor Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate. K-M-O-V Television reports Dr. Micah Luderer with Barnes Jewish Hospital compares the fight against the coronavirus to war, saying “defense doesn’t require heavy ammunition or soldiers, but simply wearing a mask.” Missouri is one of 13 states without a mask mandate. Parson has left mask orders up to county officials to decide.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate is expected to vote on the proposed one-point-two billion-dollar supplemental budget this afternoon. The Senate Appropriations Committee will hold a hearing and Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman will outline the bills at that time. The House approved the supplemental budget earlier this month, on a bipartisan 133-to-four vote. The money will provide additional resources to respond to COVID-19. The supplemental budget includes funding for school nutrition programs, job training grants, and one million dollars for witness protection funding. St. Louis Democratic State Representative Peter Merideth is urging the Senate to add funding for daycares across the state, warning that many of them are suffering financially.
(Washington, DC) -- President Trump says nothing would convince him that he lost this month’s election and has not said publicly if he plans to attend the inauguration. U-S Senator Roy Blunt says he hopes President Trump will be at next month’s inauguration. Blunt, who chairs the committee in charge of the ceremony, says Democrat Joe Biden will “likely” be sworn in on January 20. During an appearance on C-N-N’s State of the Union, the Missouri Republican says Trump plays a big role and hopes the president embraces that role, including winning Georgia’s Senate seats and winning back the House in 2022.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A 40-foot Christmas tree has been placed on the Missouri Governor’s Mansion lawn in Jefferson City and will remain there for the holiday season. This year’s Norway spruce was donated by Doris Baker of Desloge in southeast Missouri. The annual lighting of the mansion lawn tree will be this Friday at 6:00 p-m. followed by the traditional Candlelight Tours. The tours will run until 8:00 p-m on Friday and again Monday, December 7th through Wednesday, December 9th from 6:00-to-8:00 p-m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's tours will be by reservation only.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation that would limit the St. Louis County executive's authority during a state of emergency will be filed today by a G-O-P state senator who was re-elected earlier this month. Manchester Republican Andrew Koenig says the latest restrictions on indoor dining establishments in St. Louis County "are not about public health, but about control." Koenig says St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page "is using indoor dining and other small businesses as a scapegoat during the pandemic." Dr. Page and other supporters of the measure say it's about safety and protecting residents during the COVID pandemic.